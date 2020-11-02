GRIFFIN, Ga. — A fire that killed a 47-year-old Spalding County woman on Feb. 6 has been ruled accidental, the state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office said.

The Spalding County Fire Department responded to the house fire just after 11:30 a.m. off of 4th Avenue in Griffin, Georgia.

Firefighters and emergency personnel extracted Melony Pass, 47, from the home and transported her to a local hospital. Later that night, she passed away as a result of her injuries.

“The structure suffered moderate damage to the interior,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The fire originated in the front bedroom and was caused by a misuse of smoking materials near the bed.”

Pass was the tenth victim to die in a Georgia fire in 2020. There has since been two more fatalities, bringing the total number of reported victims to twelve.

