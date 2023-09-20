Louisiana kayaker who tried to fake his death last month to avoid rape charges arrested in Georgia, authorities say

Authorities made the convoluted discovery in Worth County on Sept. 17.

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A man who authorities said tried to fake his death to evade rape charges in another state was arrested in Georgia after riding a motorcycle without a license plate, records show.

A trooper tried to stop a speeding motorcyclist just after midnight after noticing it didn't have a proper vehicle tag, according to a report. Amid rainy conditions, the trooper pursued the motorcycle into Tift County as the driver tried to avoid law enforcement. When the man crashed, he abandoned the bike and tried to run off. The trooper stunned the man with a Taser and took him into custody.

When the trooper asked for the man's identification, he first gave a fake name and birthday, according to the report. The man later said "I don't know who I am," when the trooper tried to get more details out of him, which led him to get fingerprinted. He was identified as Melvin Emde from Oklahoma.

The 41-year-old had outstanding warrants in North Carolina for rape. Other information surfaced showing he had likely faked his death in Louisiana, the Georgia State Patrol trooper's report cites.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana, Emde first made headlines as a missing kayaker who was believed to have faked his drowning.

Edme's son reported that his father was missing on Aug. 7 after going overboard and drowning while kayaking in the Mississippi River in Hahnville, Louisiana. Detectives learned on Aug. 8 that he had pending child rape charges in North Carolina and was due in court the same day.

"We immediately became quite suspicious that this may have been a faked accidental drowning and death in order for Mr. Emde to escape charges in Brunswick County, North Carolina," St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said in a news release. "However, we could not publicly expose our suspicions for fear of tipping him off."

Since his disappearance, Louisiana authorities have been working with other law enforcement agencies to find him. A GSP trooper finding him was not necessarily part of the plan.

"Now it's time for Mr. Emde to face the music for his charges in North Carolina," Champagne said.

It's not clear if Emde will face charges for allegedly faking his death in Louisiana. He will face his charges in North Carolina.