GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- It's been a year since Gwinnett County's Spc. Etienne J. Murphy was killed while on duty in Syria. The Army Ranger was killed in a vehicle rollover crash on May 26, 2017, just a couple of days before Memorial Day.

The 22-year-old was a part of the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment on assignment for Operation Inherent Resolve.

In his death, he left behind a wife and two little boys. Family and friends described him as as someone with a warm heart.

"He spent his days constantly joking and making anyone who came across him smile. He did everything he set out to do in his career and life and although, his life was cut short, his name will never be forgotten," his obituary read in part.

On Memorial Day 2018, Murphy was inducted into the Gwinnett County Fallen Heroes Memorial.

