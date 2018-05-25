ATLANTA -- The unofficial start to summer is always kicked off by fun events on Memorial Day weekend!
Here is a list of some of them happening.
MONDAY, MAY 28
- FALLEN HEROES MEMORIAL CEREMONY: This is an annual event. It will on Monday, May 28 at 1 p.m. at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. Event details can be found here.
- MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: The Marietta National Cemetery will hold an event at noon. It's located at 500 Washington Avenue. The event will honor service members who have died.
- MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY AT BRAVES GAME: The Atlanta Braves will play the New York Mets at 1:20 p.m. on Memorial Day. Get ticket information here.
- ROSWELL REMEMBERS: The event is held on the grounds of Roswell City Hall which is located at 38 Hill Street. Get program details here.
- SMYRNA MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: The program begins at 9:30 a.m. It will be held at the Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial located at 2800 King Street SE. Check out the program schedule on the city's website.
