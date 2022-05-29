Memorial Day events in metro Atlanta | LIST

Here is a list of some of the Memorial Day services and parades.

ATLANTA — There are several events taking place on Memorial Day across metro Atlanta as communities come together to remember the brave men and women who served our country and are no longer with us.

Here is a list of some of the Memorial Day services and parades:

ALPHARETTA MEMORIAL DAY TRIBUTE: The event will take place at City Hall starting at 10 a.m. and include a keynote from Retired Lt. Col. Jeff Davis with the United States Marine Corps. It is put on by the city and the Rotary Club.

DACULA MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: In its 29th year, the theme for this year's parade in Dacula is "Our Fallen, Your Freedom." The route will run from the Hebron Church parking lot exit to Dacula Road, turn right onto Wilson Street off Dacula Road, turn right onto Second Avenue, cross Broad Street to Hebron Church Road (in front of Dacula High School) and continue back to Hebron Baptist Church. It starts at 10 a.m. on Monday. Organizers said the parade routinely draws 10,000+ people, so get there early if you want a spot.

CITY OF DUNWOODY: The city of Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial. The event includes patriotic music, guest speakers and an invocation. It takes place Monday at the Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial at 10 a.m.

CITY OF KENNESAW: The American Legion Post 304 will gather on Monday as they "honor those who have fallen in combat" at the Kennesaw City Cemetery at 7 p.m.

CITY OF MARIETTA: The National Memorial Day Association of Georgia is hosting the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Marietta National Cemetery at Noon on Monday. The ceremony will feature patriotic music, posting of the colors, prayers, a gun salute, as well as inspiring speakers.

CITY OF NORCROSS: From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thrasher Park in downtown Norcross, the community will gather for a Memorial Day ceremony. According to its website, there will be "a collection of special guests will be hosting and entertaining throughout the day.