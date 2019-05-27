ATLANTA -- Dozens of events are planned in the metro Atlanta area on Monday to remember lives lost while protecting our country.

Memorial Day events include:

Roswell Remembers: More than 6,000 people are expected at what organizers say is the largest Memorial Day ceremony in Georgia. Displays open at 10 a.m., the program starts at 11.

Marietta Memorial Day ceremony: Begins at noon at Marietta National Cemetery.

Alpharetta Hosts Memorial Day Tribute to Honor Fallen Heroes: Begins at 9 a.m. at Alpharetta City Hall.

Gwinnett County Fallen Heroes Memorial: Located on the grounds of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett's Fallen Heroes Memorial pays tribute to all Gwinnett residents who died in the line of duty in military or public safety service. The event happens at 1 p.m.

Atlanta Memorial Day 5K: The annual Atlanta Memorial Day 5K Classic to pay homage to our men and women of the United States Armed Forces who have sacrificed their lives for our great nation. The Soldiers Final Mile is to pay tribute to the fallen heroes that gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Race starts at 8 a.m. at Woodruff Park.

Norcross Memorial Day Remembrance: Special guest speaker will be Tyler Reiss, a Norcross Police employee and Army Ranger. The entertainment for the day will be The 116th Army Band, a 5 piece band will perform and The Norcross Masonic Lodge will be giving out hot dogs. It happens from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Thrasher Park.

Stockbridge Memorial Day March: This happens at 9 a.m. It begins at the Merle Manders Conference Center.

Senoia Memorial Day Celebration and Festival: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm in downtown Senoia. Event includes craft booths, antique booths, food booths, a parade and fireworks.

Dacula Memorial Day Parade: The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Hebron Baptist Church, 202 Hebron Church Road, and proceeds down Dacula Road, turns right on Second Avenue and ends at Dacula High School.