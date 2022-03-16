Memorial ride to be held for fallen Henry County officer | What to know

Officer Desai lost his life days after he was shot while responding to a domestic dispute call on Nov. 4, 2021.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A memorial ride will be held in honor of the life and legacy of Henry County Officer Paramhans Desai on Saturday, March 19.

Officer Desai lost his life days after he was shot while responding to a domestic dispute call on Nov. 4, 2021. Several people have since been arrested in connection to the fallen officer's death including the man accused of shooting and killing him.

The memorial ride will begin at the Henry County Police Department at 108 South Zach Hinton Parkway in McDonough and end at Falcons Fury Harley-Davidson at 900 Dogwood Drive in Conyers.

Registration will take place from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the ride will be escorted by officers. It's $30 per rider and $10 per passenger to participate in the memorial ride. All proceeds raised from the ride will be given to the Desai family. There will also be food, music and a raffle.

