'Right now the emotions are really strong' | Memorial service held for unborn Clayton County child killed in shooting

Princess Wolfe was shot through her bedroom window on March 23 and lost her child days before her due date.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Friends and loved ones came together Saturday to pay their respects to one of the youngest shooting victims in Clayton County: an unborn child.

The child's mother, Princess Wolfe, was in tears at Grissom-Clarke Funeral Home as she bid her unborn daughter, Cori Paetyn Jo'Niya Williams goodbye.

Lovejoy Police said the expecting mother was in bed with her 8-year-old daughter when someone fired shots through their bedroom window on the morning of March 23. Wolfe lost her unborn daughter days before her due date after suffering at least two gunshot wounds. The family said Wolfe suffered injuries to her uterus, liver and intestines.

Taffie Pope, the grandmother of the child said though it has been a few weeks and some of Wolfe's wounds have healed, this kind of hurt will linger for a while.

"Right now the emotions are really strong, really heavy, very painful," Pope said. "I had to leave my grandbaby. Today's going to be the last time I'll actually be able to see her."

Due to the death of the child, police said the culprit will face a murder charge.

Police previously said the shooting seemed targeted and were offering a $2,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest. They have not offered any suspect information.