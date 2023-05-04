Memorial held for beloved tow truck driver killed on Downtown Connector

Ashley Williams said her fiancé Troy Simon was helping a stranded driver when he was killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUCKER, Ga. — A woman is coming to grips with losing the man she expected to spend the rest of her life making memories with.

Ashley Williams, along with loved ones, said their goodbyes to Troy Simon at a memorial service in Tucker Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm just going to miss the time we shared together. The laughter, us watching our favorite shows together, going places together, just creating memories," Williams said and she talked about her fiancé.

Police said someone hit and killed Simon last month while working as a local tow truck driver. It happened while he was helping a stranded driver on the side of the Downtown Connector. Simon died at the hospital two days later.

"Troy was a loving, caring and overall great person and anyone who met him would have nothing but good things to say about him," Williams wrote.

Story continues below gallery.

Photos | Troy Simon 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Williams said she's now taking action to remind drivers to make better decisions before getting behind the wheel.

"This was a senseless act, which she chose to do. She chose to drink and get behind the wheel when she didn't have to. There are school girls. There's live so many options you can choose from. If you want to have a night of fun night, you don't have to drink and drive," she said.

There's now an online fundraiser to help get Simon's body back home to New Jersey. Williams said she'd like to lay him to rest surrounded by family.