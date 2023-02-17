Pair found guilty of 2020 teen murder in Carroll County

Cameron Allen and Jadarakis Caldwell were found guilty in the murder of Chris Parker. The 19-year-old was shot and killed at a house party in Bowden.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Two Carrollton men were found guilty of killing a 19-year-old back in 2020, according to a Facebook post from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Allen and Jadarakis Caldwell were found guilty of the murder of Chris Parker. The 19-year-old was shot and killed at a house party in Bowden just two days before Thanksgiving.

Parker was shot while standing in the roadway in front of a house off Angela Avenue. He later died from his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, deputies learned that Allen, Caldwell and another man sped away from the scene. The group was pulled over, but Allen and Caldwell got away. About a month later, the pair was arrested in Atlanta.

Parker, the youngest of six children, was a promising basketball star. His mother, Christie Minnefield, described her son as a “great child” who planned to pursue basketball in Florida.