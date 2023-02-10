Men wanted for questioning in deadly hotel shooting: LaGrange police

Lagrange police are investigating the murder of Alan Dale Huguley Jr., who was found shot at the Jameson Inn just before midnight.

LaGrange police need help finding several men who they said might have information about a deadly shooting that happened at a LaGrange hotel.

Investigators believe the men may have information "regarding the murder of Allen Huguley, Jr.," according to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department.

Police were called to the Jameson Inn Saturday, Jan. 28 for one person shot. Just before midnight, officers arrived and found Huguley, Jr., who was shot several times.

The 30-year-old was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

In addition to looking for the men below, police are also trying to identify two men spotted running from the scene.

One man was described as having a heavy-set build who was seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with blue and white Air Jordan shoes. The second man was described as having a thin build, wearing all black with black and white tennis shoes, the release said.