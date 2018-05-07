SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting, officials confirm.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Bonnie Ridge Drive.

The call came in at 7:42 p.m. for a mental distress call. Two deputies who were trained for these specific instances arrived to the scene and attempted to deescalate the situation.

However, the suspect then ran to his shed, grabbed a shotgun and began firing at officers.

Both deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect was shot at least two times and has died, according to Sheriff Darrell Dix.

Officials said the scene is secure and there is no threat in the area.

Investigators are asking for residents near by to stay clear of the area as the investigation continues.

The sheriff asked for "prayers for our officers and the family of the deceased."

“We have deputies all across our agencies, everything from detention officers all the way through to uniform patrol officers who are trained in crisis intervention. It’s a program that’s put on by the GBI. It’s a program where they are trained by the GBI to go into situations where you’re dealing with people who may be under mental distress, diminished mental capacity or they may be suffering from some type of an illness that’s caused by substance abuse. And they are specifically trained to go into these situations and deescalate, to try to stop a use of force from happening. Because we don’t want that to happen," said Sheriff Dix.

"Unfortunately, tonight, the outcome was different. We try to avoid these things, but unfortunately, when suspects fire rounds at officers, it goes from being a crisis intervention instant to a critical instant and well, the deputies have to protect themselves at that point," Sheriff Dix said.

Both deputies were unharmed.

This is the second shooting of on the Fourth of July that the GBI has been called in to investigate. Earlier in the night, the agency responded to Arcade, Georgia, where multiple adults were shot after a domestic-related incident. One person there was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

