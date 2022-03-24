Mercedes-Benz Stadium now hiring for part-time event, game day staff

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta says it is now hiring for part-time event and game day staff.
The stadium's operators said in a release that the online application process is currently underway and that those who apply first online will be considered for attending an in-person hiring event on April 13.
"For the in-person hiring event, qualified candidates will receive communication with more specific details regarding their appointment at the hiring event at MBS," a release said.
The stadium operators direct anyone with interest in a position here.
Part-time event positions are open in guest service hosting, housekeeping, ticketing, tours, conversions and production. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium jobs website also has links to employers with partners for security, food & beverage and stadium retail.
"The stadium is looking to hire caring and enthusiastic individuals who are passionate about service and cherish the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others," a statement said. "MBS is looking for those that are eager to join an inspiring, diverse, inclusive and rewarding work environment and camaraderie, as team members work together to provide exceptional hospitality and world-class guest experiences. The stadium will become team members’ home away from home as they ingrain themselves in the family-oriented culture, cherish the camaraderie amongst peers and foster lasting relationships."