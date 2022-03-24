Mercedes-Benz Stadium now hiring for part-time event, game day staff

An in-person hiring event is being held April 13.

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta says it is now hiring for part-time event and game day staff.

The stadium's operators said in a release that the online application process is currently underway and that those who apply first online will be considered for attending an in-person hiring event on April 13.

"For the in-person hiring event, qualified candidates will receive communication with more specific details regarding their appointment at the hiring event at MBS," a release said.

The stadium operators direct anyone with interest in a position here.

Part-time event positions are open in guest service hosting, housekeeping, ticketing, tours, conversions and production. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium jobs website also has links to employers with partners for security, food & beverage and stadium retail.