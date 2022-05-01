Mercedes-Benz Stadium now hiring for part-time event and game day staff

The stadium has part-time openings in areas such as ticketing, guest service and production.

ATLANTA — Job openings are newly available at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for event and game day positions, the stadium's operators announced Tuesday.

The jobs, for Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United games as well as events such as concerts, are in areas such as guest service, ticketing and production.

"The application process is currently underway," a release said. "Those who apply will be considered to attend the stadium’s first in-person hiring event of 2022 on February 8 or one of the subsequent hiring events in the coming months."

Anyone interested in applying for a job can visit the Mercedes-Benz Stadium employment website here.

The full range of job opportunities includes:

Guest service / hosting

Housekeeping

Ticketing

Live events

Conversions

Production

For full job listings - including full-time positions - within the AMB Group, Arthur Blank's business operations that include the Falcons and Atlanta United, you can visit here.

Additionally, job openings with third-party vendors who operate at the stadium include positions in:

Security

Food & beverage

Retail