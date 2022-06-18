Fireworks spark small flames at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

No injuries have been reported.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue crews were called to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday night after fireworks sparked a small fire on the roof of the building.

Video shows fireworks igniting the sky over the stadium during a nearby Juneteenth celebration. However, it seemed the fireworks were lit too close.

AFR said crews were able to quickly respond as a fire inspector was on standby due to the pyrotechnics display.

The inspector noticed some smoke and flames coming from the roof line of the stadium's north side.

Firefighters said a portion of the stadium's roof caught fire and the agency upgraded the response to a second alarm. The fire did not spread, AFR said.

11Alive's crew saw firefighters at the stadium in the aftermath of the blaze and noted the nearby Juneteenth celebration in The Home Depot backyard continued with its event.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the small fire, AFR said, using a single water extinguisher. Security guards in the area said events were continuing as normal and the fire response did not disrupt any celebrations.

In a late-night update, firefighters said the blaze started with a nearby firework striking a gutter. Authorities said no one was hurt.