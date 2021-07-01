Mercer freshman died in her dorm room from apparent allergic reaction, school says

MACON, Ga. — Mercer University is mourning the loss of one of its freshman students after an apparent allergic reaction Thursday.
According to a statement from Mercer University President Bill Underwood, it happened in the student’s dorm room.
He said, “Anna Espy, a promising and cherished Mercer freshman from Rome, Georgia, passed away in her dorm room after suffering what appeared to be an immediate allergic reaction to the food she was eating.” Her cause of death has not yet been determined though.
Counseling services are being made available to all students in her residence hall and her close friends.
Anyone needing counseling can call Counseling and Psychological Services at (478) 301-2862.
“The death of any member of the Mercer community is painful. But the passing of a life with so much promise for the future is particularly difficult to face. Please keep Anna’s family in your thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks ahead,” wrote Underwood.