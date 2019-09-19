MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — State fire officials are looking for clues in their investigation launched to figure out what might have caused an explosion at a Meriwether County mobile home earlier this week.

According to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commission, 64-year-old Brenda Shelnutt died. Another person, who was also inside of the home, was hurt.

They were both taken to the hospital but, Shellnutt died from her injuries.

On the night of Sept. 15, the safety fire commissioner's office said Meriwether County Fire Rescue went to a home on Rocky Mount Road to respond to the scene.

“Further investigation revealed an explosion had occurred at the home followed by the fire," said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King in a news release.

"It is not yet known what caused the explosion and this case remains under investigation," he added.

He said the fire doesn't appear to be criminal in nature. Officials said Georgia fires have claimed the lives of 61 people this year.

This case is still under investigation.

