Metro Atlanta cities open warming centers as frigid temperatures move through the area

ATLANTA — City leaders are opening warming centers in metro Atlanta ahead of the weekend as cold air moves through the area, bringing frigid temperatures.

11Alive StormTrackers said the coldest air of the season is on its way to North Georgia. Low temperatures will drop about 15 degrees below average into the low 20s in the city of Atlanta, and outlying suburbs will be colder. Wind chills could fall into the 0s as the cold, dense air rushes in.

A few advisories will also take effect Friday evening. A Wind Advisory will be in effect starting a 7 p.m. and will last until 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Northwest winds will be between 13 to 20 mph and gust can be as high as 35 mph.

According to a statement from the City of Atlanta, city leaders are opening two emergency warming center on Friday night at 7 p.m. It will remain open throughout the weekend until Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

One is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane NW. Another is opening at the Central Park Recreation Center located at 400 Merritts Avenue NE.

The city said they are providing transportation to both locations. People who need a ride can head to the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street SW at 7 p.m. City leaders said they'll provide additional transport to the centers as needed.

In East Point, they're opening an emergency warming center at The City Annex Building, which is located at 3121 Norman Berry Drive.

The center opens Saturday at 8 a.m. for East Point residents in need and will stay open for 24 hours through the weekend, according to a statement. East Point residents can call 404-761-2177 for transportation assistance.