Metro Atlanta county responds to concerns over water supply

Rockdale Water Resources said it has acknowledged concerns over silt buildup in its water supply

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Some Rockdale County residents are raising concerns over the state of the water supply, believing silt has built up over time and caused pollution.

These residents want the local government to come up with a fix. While there seemed to be few people living around Randy Poynter Lake and Big Haynes Creek who experienced poor quality drinking or bathwater, the county acknowledged it had received concerns over silt buildup in those bodies of water.

Silt is parts of sand, soil, or clay carried by running water that collects on a water bank or bed. It's caused by erosion, and according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, silt can change water flow, the environmental landscape and over time, pollute a water supply.

According to a survey done by the U.S. Geological Survey in 2012, sediments in the Poynter Lake reservoir were not an issue. But nearly 10 years later, concerns are cropping up about the 640-acre reservoir, which Rockdale County depends on for drinking water. Big Haynes Creek impacts Gwinnett, Newton, and Walton Counties as well.

In its 2012 survey, the USGS said cutting down trees and increased residential development could increase the amount of silt buildup. Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau tracked population data in Rockdale County, which states the county has experienced a population increase of about 5,000 residents since 2010.

Rockdale Water Resources, which oversees the county's day-to-day water operations, said it was made aware of silt concerns and future reservoir storage capacity about a month ago. A spokesperson said the agency reached out directly to USGS for consultation. According to Rockdale County, the agency is currently reviewing how to best address silt buildup concerns. The county would then decide whether to take action in the future.