Metro Atlanta families get a chance to get their children vaccinated

ATLANTA — This weekend children could finally snag an appointment to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition to several pediatric vaccine clinics that opened, two major pharmacies began giving out the shot.

Now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids aged 5-11, parents in Georgia are now getting their children vaccinated.

Some metro Atlanta families say the weekend was filled with relief and excitement.

“I asked him on a scale of one to 10 how excited he was, and he said 17 trillion," said one parent as she drove her son to his vaccine appointment.

Another parent said it was a major step in the fight against COVID-19.

"This is the first step forward in allowing them to do a lot of things they want to do," they said.

The kid's size dosage of the Pfizer vaccine could be found at Walgreens on Saturday, and then CVS joined the vaccination effort on Sunday.

“It’s making it more widely available. The other way to look at it is, if your pediatrician doesn’t have it today – this is going to open the doors for you to be able to make your appointment and get the vaccine," said a parent to 6-year-old Michelle Fernandez.