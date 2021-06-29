Metro Atlanta fireworks stores and stands deal with shortage

"People were doing fireworks in their backyards last year which pretty much sold out the entire country," said Steve Puthoff, owner of Pyro City in Conyers.

CONYERS, Ga. — Local fireworks retailers said a shortage of fireworks this summer could blow up your Fourth of July plans.

"It's just a perfect storm for the second year in a row," said Steve Puthoff, owner of Pyro City in Conyers.

Puthoff said fireworks could be hard to find this year and if you do find them, prices are going up.

The country's largest retailer said the cost of some items has risen 30%.

Puthoff said the problem stems back to 2020 when most public and city shows were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People were doing fireworks in their backyards last year, which pretty much sold out the entire country," he said. "Production issues in Asia, trucking shortages, everyone's struggling to catch up."

Now, fireworks retailers are urging consumers to buy online and shop early.