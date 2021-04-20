Metro Atlanta Girl Scout cookie sales suffer, extended through April

"We have about 720,000 boxes of unsold cookies here in metro Atlanta...enough cookies to actually wrap all the way around I-85."

ATLANTA — The pandemic is taking a bite out of local Girl Scout cookie sales.

According to representatives of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, thousands of cookie booths didn't happen this year due to COVID-19, and despite online sales, there are hundreds of thousands of boxes sitting in the warehouse.

"We have about 720,000 boxes of unsold cookies here in metro Atlanta," Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta CEO Amy Dosik told 11Alive. " Enough cookies to actually wrap all the way around I-85."

The proceeds from cookie sales typically help fund local service projects or help send local Girl Scouts to camp.

"What that means is that for girls that may not have had cookie booths, they're not able to do as many service projects, or go to Girl Scout camp," Dosik said. "And for us, as a Girl Scout Council, it means not being able to support as many girls in the program. 1/3 of our families have told us that COVID has impacted the financial things they're able to do in Girl Scouting. And so cookies power girl adventures all throughout Metro Atlanta."

According to Dosik, the organization has also become a lifeline in a year when many young people are struggling to stay connected.

"It's our goal is to really help as many girls get through this pandemic and deal with issues of learning loss and social isolation, as best as they can," Dosik told 11Alive. "What our girls who are doing Girl Scouts this year are telling us is that Girl Scouts is an essential connection to helping them feel a sense of normalcy in a very unusual and challenging year."

In an effort to curb financial impact to programming and financial aid, Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta is now extending cookies sales until the end of April.

Cookie lovers and supporters can go to www.ShowMeTheCookies.com to place an order or donate cookies to pandemic front-line workers. From April 17 – 30, shipping is free with the purchase of 8 or more boxes.

“We’re also asking corporate and organizational supporters to assist Girl Scouts with bulk purchases of cookies to give to employees or customers,” said Amy Dosik, CEO. “Girl Scout cookies make a great finals care package for college students or employee engagement rewards.”