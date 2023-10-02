Metro Atlanta gym home to more than 300 kids being forced to close

Gina White will have to leave the Hammond Park Gymnasium to operate Phoenix Gymnastics due to what the city calls contract non-compliance.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Gina White is taking her gymnastics team out of state for a competition this weekend. She will have to do so knowing the gym where they practice will no longer be available to her in a few weeks.

The City of Sandy Springs terminated a lease with White at Hammond Park Gym, where White operates Phoenix Gymnastics.

Phoenix serves more than 300 kids of various backgrounds. City officials said they hammered out an initial contract with White in August 2019, but the pandemic hit less than a year later.

City officials said, through two different adjustments, it forgave upwards of $75,000 in unpaid rent. White said the pandemic caused revenue to slip and expenses to mount.

“I gave everything I had," White said. "I gave blood, sweat and tears for the past four years, and if they don’t want me here, then I gotta figure something out. But it was the parents, staff and overwhelming support that re-energized me.”

She said she took out loans and applied for grants but wasn't able to raise enough money to catch up. White raised money, with the support of hundreds of community members, to help keep the gym running. She argues though that the city could have done more to help her stay open.

“I am so grateful for the breaks that they gave me in rent, but I also needed help navigating moving forward," White said. "More than just financial relief, let’s have a conversation about how to strategize and come together to make a plan to actually move forward so that this program can be successful.”

More than a dozen parents and employees pleaded their case to city council Tuesday, begging to come to an arrangement to keep Phoenix operating out of Hammond Park Gym.

“This battle is not Phoenix against Sandy Springs," employee Autumn Smith said. "It’s about coming together as partners to protect what matters most: the kids.”

While the city has invested nearly $1 million into renovations, city Councilman Andy Bauman said the city could take better care of the 45-year-old facility. White showed 11Alive hundreds of squirrel dropping, carpet and water damage, and other aging issues around the building.

"I am concerned about the condition of the property. It is our obligation to make sure it’s in good shape," Bauman said. “It’s a terrible circumstance to have started what’s already a really low-margin situation, and then three or four months later…the city did bend over backwards.”

Councilwoman Jody Reichel noted during the council meeting that she personally sent a check to White as she was raising money to try and keep up with her outstanding rent payments.

Bree Ellis, a junior coach at Phoenix Gymnastics and high school student, said she was not ready to move on.

“I just like seeing the passion the kids have for the sport and seeing it develop in a way where they all end up bonding over it," Ellis said. "I’m going to try and wait it out and hope for the best. I’m not ready to move on. I don’t think any of the coaches or members here are. I feel like we’re just getting started.”

The city reached an agreement with White to let her run her competition team through mid-April before shutting down. Rec classes are no longer offered at Phoenix Gymnastics. Sandy Springs will start looking at bids in March for a new tenant. If White is in good standing with the city, officials said she could enter into the mix to once again take over the building.

“We’re also looking at other options in the area," White said. "Is there another facility we can move into because a lot of parents have stepped in and offered to help there? Ultimately, my main focus is and has always been my girls. To tell your staff, the people who show up for you, go above and beyond that I’m not sure what the future looks like again – when I had to tell you about the pandemic – that’s hard too. But I try to be as positive as possible and tell them this isn’t the end of our story.”