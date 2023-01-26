Metro Atlanta law enforcement brace for video release of Tyre Nichols beating by 5 Memphis officers

Here's how law enforcement, lawmakers and influential community leaders are preparing for the video's release.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — As the nation braces for the release of what's already been described as a brutal and disturbing video of a traffic stop beating arrest in Memphis, Tenn., law enforcement agencies in metro Atlanta are preparing for how the community could react.

Tennessee authorities were set to release video of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday. Authorities said Nichols died days after being beaten during the traffic stop. Five Memphis officers have since been charged with the death and fired from the job.

Authorities, with the protests of George Floyd's police killing in 2020 fresh on their mind, are keeping an eye on how the law enforcement death of another Black man could spark further protests in Atlanta.

Tensions have been running high in Atlanta after the law enforcement killing of an activist last week who was protesting the construction of a police training facility in DeKalb County. Activists sparked protests in Downtown Atlanta last weekend and were quickly shut down. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency Thursday, just five days after violence broke out. He's asked 1,000 National Guard troops to be on standby.

Here's how law enforcement, lawmakers and influential community leaders are preparing for the video's release.

Statements regarding the Nichols' case

It's unclear how the country will react once the video of Nichols' arrest is released to the public. Atlanta attorney and social advocate Gerald Griggs, who is also the president of the Georgia NAACP, said he's also not sure what to expect in Atlanta but made one thing clear regarding the potential for any protests.

"If we see what I think we're going to see, we need to make sure that when we protest is peaceful, it's nonviolent in the spirit of the First Amendment, in the spirit of the city of Atlanta, in a spirit of America, making sure that justice is fair and equitable, and that we make sure we uplift the voices of the families," explained Griggs.

Griggs also pointed out to keep the purpose of protests in mind.

"It's not to be anti-law enforcement. This is to be pro-justice," he said. "And justice has to be fair and equal the same way it is with civilians."

Agencies and leaders across the nation, including in Atlanta, have released statements calling for peaceful demonstrations.

Law enforcement agencies

Atlanta Police statement on Tyre Nichols

"We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and are prepared to support peaceful protests in our city. We understand and share in the outrage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. Police officers are expected to conduct themselves in a compassionate, competent, and constitutional manner and these officers failed Tyre, their communities and their profession. We ask that demonstrations be safe and peaceful."

Gainesville Police on Tyre Nichols' death

Chief Jay Parrish posted a message to social media Friday, offering condolences to the Nichols family.

“I am sickened by the actions of these five men that took an oath to protect the very person they murdered. In communities like Gainesville, love, sacrifices, and relationships built over years can be affected by the poor actions of a few," his statement said in part.

Read the full statement below.

“On behalf of the Gainesville Police Department, I am in prayer for peace and comfort for the Tyre Nichols family and... Posted by Gainesville Police Department on Friday, January 27, 2023

Fulton County Sherriff's Office Statement on the Memphis case

On Friday, The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that "cases like this must not only be condemned by the community but also by law enforcement leadership."

Read the full statement below.

Statement from Sheriff Patrick Labat regarding the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. #fcsostrong #sheriffpatlabat Posted by Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 27, 2023

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on potential protests

"The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is already operating on High Alert following recent violent protests in the metro area and in light of anticipated nationwide civil unrest. We remain in a state of readiness should we need to escalate activity to secure county judicial facilities and protect staff and individuals in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

"We respect our citizens’ right to lawful protest, and we will not restrict that right unless laws are violated and the peace of our community is disrupted. We support Governor Kemp’s declared State of Emergency, and we are prepared to respond to any situation when and where we are needed."

Cobb County Law Enforcement held a press conference on Tyre Nichols

Cobb County Sheriff's Office held a press conference with several other jurisdictions in the area about the video release of Tyre Nicholas being beaten by five Memphis officers.

The agencies said they were united against the event of police brutality in Memphis. The police departments in Cobb County and the sheriff's office offered their condolences to the family of Nicholas.

"We lost a life ladies and gentlemen," Austell Chief of Police Orrin Scott Hamilton said. "We carry that home with us too."

They aired the same wishes of other local departments, saying that people who wish to protest should do so safely and peacefully. Cobb County law enforcement officials, ask anyone who needs help setting up a protest or anything relating to the matter to reach out if needed.

"We have worked with many organizations over the years," Marietta Chief of Police Tanya Twaddell said. "We just also ask that it stay peaceful and that we continue to work together in the memory of the Nichols family."

Other community organizations also came to the conference and spoke, like the Cobb County Chapter of The Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Cobb County ministry alliance and the county's NAACP chapter.

Statement from lawmakers, influential community leaders

President Biden

On Thursday, President Biden issued a statement on the Tyre Nichols' case:

Jill and I extend our hearts to the family of Tyre Nichols – they deserve a swift, full, and transparent investigation.



Tyre’s death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our justice system lives up to the promise of fairness and dignity for all. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2023

Read the president's full statement here, where he also called for peaceful demonstrations.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a letter to city employees expressing his "heartache" at the "barbarism" that led to Tyre Nichols' death.

"We know from experience that videos like this can rightfully spark emotional responses. I am a firm proponent of full participation, community dialogue and peaceful demonstration. Atlanta is the Cradle of the Civil Rights Movement, and the City is working to ensure that anyone who is looking to o lift their voice in peaceful protest or demonstration in the days to come is able to do so safely," Dickens wrote. "That also means we are remaining vigilant for those who might try to use the cover of protected First Amendment activities to conduct illegal acts of violence and destruction, which we will not tolerate."

Dr. Bernice King