Metro Atlanta mega-testing sites to close after winter storm sweeps through area

The Georgia Department of Public health made the announcements on Twitter Sunday evening.

ATLANTA — Some COVID mega-testing sites in the metro Atlanta area are set to be closed Sunday.

A winter storm which, started on Saturday night, is moving through the region over the weekend. Snowfall from the storm is causing icy roadways, downed trees and other hazardous conditions for motorists. Several businesses have announced closures as a result of the storm.

According to a Sunday evening Tweet from the Georgia Department of Public Health, mega-testing site locations at Jim Miller Park in Cobb County and Stonecrest in DeKalb will both be closed Sunday.

The testing site at Mercedes Benz Stadium has delayed its opening time. The hours of operation will be from noon to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced in another Tweet.

The site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta just opened last week and is supposed to serve up to 2,000 people daily. It's normal operating hours are usually from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.