Power outages continue this morning for thousands around metro Atlanta

Severe weather swept across the region on Monday evening.

ATLANTA — Power outages have continued into Tuesday morning for thousands of people around metro Atlanta and north Georgia after storms swept through the region on Monday evening.

The severe weather downed trees and power lines across the area, and in at least one instance a large tree in Oconee County crashed into a family's home.

The good news is that things are expected to be a bit clearer today - but many will nonetheless still be dealing with the outages left behind by Monday's storms.

"Our crews worked throughout the night to restore power to approximately 194K customers. They are still working to restore power to the areas that were heavily affected by the storm. Thank you for your resilience at this time. We will continue work until all customers are back on. Thank you for your patience," Georgia Power posted on X.

Additionally, Lee Middle School and Willis Road Elementary School are closed in Coweta County due to power outages.

We're tracking how things look below:

Georgia Power outages

There are more than 20,000 customers currently affected as of 7:45 a.m., according to the Georgia Power outage map, which you can find here.

By county:

DeKalb County: 13,079 customers

13,079 customers Fulton County : 3,073 customers

: 3,073 customers Clayton County : 1,665 customers

: 1,665 customers Coweta County : 840 customers

: 840 customers Clarke County : 565 customers

: 565 customers Rabun County : 503 customers

: 503 customers Polk County : 434 customers

: 434 customers Bartow County : 186 customers

: 186 customers Cobb County : 179 customers

: 179 customers Henry County : 163 customers

: 163 customers Douglas County: 101 customers

EMC power outages

There are more than 2,000 customers currently affected as of 7:45 a.m. statewide with EMC, though a large chunk of that is in middle Georgia. You can find EMC's outage map here.

By region (EMC's map is less detailed than Georgia Power's):