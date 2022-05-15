'I was fearful for everybody up there' | Metro Atlanta reacts to mass shooting in Buffalo

Shoppers at a Publix in South Fulton said the incident was in the back of their minds Sunday morning.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The morning after a racially-motivated shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, shoppers at a Publix in South Fulton said they were concerned about the possibility of something similar.

"This is not normal. It is. Scary, actually. Because it could happen right here, where I'm standing right now," Calvin Hobbs said.

Hobbs was one of dozens of shoppers who made their way to the grocery store Sunday morning. The idea of a shooting happening while he was running errands is something he hadn't considered prior to Saturday's shooting in Buffalo.

He also said he's become slightly numb to the news of another mass shooting.

"You go out and you kind of don't think about it. Just hope it doesn't happen to you," Hobb said.

Caution was also on the mind of Matthew Benford who was shopping with his young daughter Sunday morning.

"Something as simple as going to the grocery store can become dangerous very quickly. So it just makes you so fearful of everyday activities and you just have to keep yourself safe and your family safe," he said.

Like Hobbs and other shoppers, Benford said he doesn't like to live in fear, but he is also conscious of the possibility of a similar incident taking place.

"You try to keep normal as much as you can while keeping yourself safe," he said.

Diane George was also at Publix Sunday morning. She said she would leave her safety up to a higher power.