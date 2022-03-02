Metro Atlanta sheriff's offices launch new apps

Fulton County and Cobb County residents will have a new way to contact the law enforcement agencies.

ATLANTA — If there's a crime tip that needs to be reported in Fulton or Cobb County, there's now an app for that.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office and Cobb County Sheriff's Office announced they each have launched a mobile app for their respective agencies. People can download the free apps by searching for the agency on Google Play or Apple's App Store.

According to law enforcement, users can use the apps to submit a crime tip or contact their respective sheriff's office. People will also be able to search detention centers, search for registered sex offenders in their area and find other resources. However, the agencies stress that 911 is the best way to report an emergency.

“We are always working to increase the transparency of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, as we work to serve our community,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said in a news release. “This app brings FCSO into the 21st century, and reaches citizens on the method of communication they use the most—their cell phones.”

The Cobb County sheriff echoed similar sentiments, adding that the apps can be used to send urgent safety alerts as well.

“We are always looking for ways to prioritize the customer experience for Cobb County residents interacting with our office,” Sheriff Craig D. Owens said.