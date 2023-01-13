Communities in south metro Atlanta picking up pieces after tornadoes | Latest updates

We'll be waiting on updates from cities that were hardest hit, like Griffin and LaGrange, for official assessments of the toll the tornadoes took.

ATLANTA — Communities in south metro Atlanta are still picking up the pieces and looking toward recovery early Friday morning, after multiple tornadoes swept through the day before and left behind a trail of significant damage.

While the National Weather Service has confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down - in communities such as Spalding, Troup and Meriwether counties - it has not yet confirmed how strong those tornadoes were.

We'll also be waiting on updates from cities that were hardest hit, like Griffin and LaGrange, for official assessments of the toll the tornadoes took.

As new information and updates from officials come in, we'll be tracking them below:

Day 2 updates after tornadoes sweep through south metro Atlanta

8:20 a.m. | The latest information we have from the National Weather Service is that four confirmed tornadoes touched down across the south metro area on Thursday. The NWS is planning surveys for Friday in Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding and Butts counties.

