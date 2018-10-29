atlanta — They were celebrating life when they lost their own. Eleven people were killed and six others injured at a Pittsburgh synagogue. The victims ranging in age from 54 to 97.

It is believed to be the deadliest attack ever on an American Jewish Community. There are seven vigils across metro Atlanta scheduled for Monday night and four on Tuesday.

They are listed on a special website created by the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.

Monday, October 29

Service/vigil at Congregation B’nai Torah, 6:15 pm

Memorial service and vigil at Congregation Beth Shalom, 6:30 pm

Minyan/memorial service at Congregation Etz Chaim, 6:30 pm

Memorial service at Young Israel of Toco Hills, 7 pm

Memorial service at Chabad North Fulton, 7:30 pm

Memorial service at Congregation Or Hadash, 7:30 pm

Service of memory, healing and hope at Congregation Dor Tamid, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, October 30

Interfaith prayer vigil at The Temple, in the chapel, in conjunction with Outcry, 12:30 pm

Memorial service at Ahavath Achim Synagogue, 6 pm

Service of solidarity and healing at Temple Kol Emeth, in the sanctuary, 7:30 pm

Interfaith gathering in mourning, memory and solidarity at Gesher L’Torah, 7:30 pm

At an interfaith service Sunday at Temple Sinai there were prayers for healing, comfort and strength.

So many are struggling after Saturday's deadly attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The alleged gunman has a history of anti-Semitic hate speech and was taken into custody after the feds said he burst through the doors and opened fire.

We're beginning to learn more about the victims - eight men and three women, ranging in age from 54 to 97.

After Sunday's service, Rabbi Bradley Levenberg of Temple Sinai who said people are "struggling to find answers where there are no words."

