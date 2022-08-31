Atlanta's Hispanic community beams with pride at MexTour 2022 international soccer match

An estimated 70,000 fans packed inside the stadium for the start of a very busy weekend in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — It’s a collection of cultures at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The MexTour 2022 international soccer tour came to Atlanta Wednesday with Mexico and Paraguay taking to the pitch.

Soccer excitement filled the air in what is the kickoff to a very busy weekend ahead in Atlanta. An estimated 70,000 fans packed inside the stadium, and for Atlanta's Hispanic community, this is much more than a soccer match.

Culture filled the air, whether it was music, sombreros, or Mexican food.

Marvin Alarcon tailgated with friends and family as his Uncle Jorge served as the barbecue master.

Marvin's love of Mexican soccer runs deep. Both of his parents emigrated from the country.

“Both of them come from the same state in Mexico, which is Guerrero," he said. "They knew about each other over there, but they met here in the U.S.”

Soccer is a big part of Marvin's heritage.

“I feel like it’s one of those things you grow up with," Marvin said. "I feel like I didn’t become a fan. I always was a fan.”

Marvin's wife Aileen also grew up as a soccer fan.

"My parents are from the city of Mexico," Aileen said. "I just like sharing the culture with my parents. It just makes me proud of where I come from, and it’s just really exciting to be here."

Uncle Jorge cooked traditional beef and chicken on the grill. His family felt the connection not just with each other but with all who wore red, white, and green.

“It’s like a sense of community," Marvin said. "You look around, and it’s people who look like me, talk like, and it’s a sense of being a big ole family.”