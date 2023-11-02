Celebration of life planned for beloved Atlanta nightclub owner gunned down

The celebration of life will be on Feb. 14 at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Jackson Street in Atlanta at 2 p.m. A viewing and a wake will take place at that time.

ATLANTA — A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday for a beloved Atlanta nightclub owner who was gunned down at the Republic Lounge in West Midtown.

On Feb. 4, Michael Gidewon was shot and killed allegedly by someone who knew him at the club. Police said suspect Jonathan Soto, 39, is wanted in connection to his death. The Gidewon family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Soto's capture.

A former employee said Soto worked for Gidewon as a promoter. Michael Gidewon's brother and business partner Alex Gidewon released a statement from the family on Instagram confirming that the suspect and victim knew each other.

"Join us for a wake honoring Mike as we gather to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember his wonderful life," Alex Gidewon wrote on an Instagram post.