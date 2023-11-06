Escaped inmate on the run for more than 2 weeks found driving stolen car in Fayette County, deputies say

Michael Kirk Chappell has evaded authorities since June 10.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate who escaped a work detail in Tallapoosa more than two weeks ago has finally been found.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office announced Michael Kirk Chappell was arrested Sunday.

Fayette County Sheriff's Office had pulled over Chappell in a stolen vehicle out of Alabama. He gave deputies a fake name, according to authorities.

Chappell was first reported missing on June 10, after he volunteered to go on a work detail. The detention officer in charge that day did not follow protocol and get permission to take Chappell - a request that would have been denied due to his history of escaping custody, authorities said. The detention officer did face sanctions after an administrative investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

"We have policies and procedures in place to avoid these situations," Sheriff Stacy Williams said in a news release. "Protocols were ignored and that was addressed."

There were several searches for Chappell with multiple agencies - but no luck in arresting him until Fayette County deputies came across him.

"This escape made it even clearer that we need to update our policy to make it even more stringent," Williams said.