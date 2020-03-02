ATLANTA — Former Atlanta falcons quarterback Michael Vick has put his South Florida home on the market for just under $2.4 million.

The home totals 6,035 square feet. It’s listed by Giselle Bonetti of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate.

The home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It has a custom-built lacquer closet, a guest house with a kitchenette, a pool, and a five-car garage. It’s in the Plantation Acres community.

It was built on the 1.09-acre site in 2018. Vick and wife Kijafa Vick acquired it the same year for $2.38 million.

Vick sold another house in Davie in 2018 for $1.4 million.

See more photos of the home on the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate via American City Business Journals

