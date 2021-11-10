Mick Jagger checks out the sights of Atlanta while in town for concert

One stop was at the iconic Clermont Lounge.

ATLANTA — The Rolling Stones are playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Thursday night, so while in town, legendary singer Mick Jagger took to the town.

"Seeing the sights of Atalnta," Jagger posted on social media Wednesday with photos from around the city. "See you at the show tomorrow."

Jagger hit all the popular spots for photographs, including the city's oldest adult entertainment venue (we don't know if he actually went inside).

Included is a photo of Jagger in front of the Clermont Lounge. Celebrities have been known to visit the strip club over the decades of its existence.

He also shared a photo of himself along one of the most iconic spots for an Instagram photo - the Jackson Street Bridge.

Seeing the sights of Atlanta, see you at the show tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/mFeN4TGCIG — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 10, 2021

The bridge that spans over John Lewis Freedom Parkway not only has a killer view of the Atlanta skyline, but also became famous thanks to a scene in "The Walking Dead."

Jagger also visited the High Museum of Art where the Radical art of Nellie Mae is currently on display.

And what is a stop in Atlanta without a visit to Piedmont Park? With stunning views, particularly this time of year with the leaves changing, there are many spots for a selfie.

Jagger and the Stones kicked off their "No Filter" tour in September.

Charlie Watts, the longtime drummer for the band, died last month at 80. Watts' publicist announced he passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Watts had already announced he wouldn't tour with the Stones because of an undefined health issue.

The tour was postponed multiple times due to COVID-19.

He has been known to take in the sights while on this tour. 11Alive sister stations in Charlotte and Dallas also reported similar actions by the Stones' front man.