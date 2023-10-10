Middle school student hit by car at Cobb County bus stop, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A middle school student was hit by a car at a bus stop in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to Cobb County Police.
Right now, there is very little information.
While the precise school the child went to is unknown, we do know from police the incident happened on Sandy Plains Road.
Officers add that the child is "alert and conscious" but does have leg pain.
There is no information on the driver of the vehicle or if they will face charges.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.