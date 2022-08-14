2 teens shot when fight breaks out at home in Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood, police say

Atlanta Police responded at around 11:36 p.m. to a person shot call at an home located off Middlesex Avenue NE.

ATLANTA — Police say a fight broke out at a party on Saturday night when gunshots were fired, leaving two teens with injuries at a home in the Morningside - Lenox Park neighborhood.

Atlanta Police responded at around 11:36 p.m. to a "person shot" call at an home located off Middlesex Avenue NE, not far from the Atlanta Botanical Gardens.

Officers located two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, suffering from gunshot wounds to their arms. Both boys were transported to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing for further medical treatment, police said.

Investigators said there was a party taking place at the home on Middlesex Avenue when a "fight broke out between a group of people."

"During the fight, gunshots were fired striking the two victims," police said in a statement.

Police did not say if they know who is responsible for the shooting or if the homeowners would be charged. They said the "investigation is ongoing."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.