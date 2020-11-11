17-year-old girl shot in the back in NW Atlanta

Details on the shooting are still limited, as police work to gather more information. Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old girl has been hospitalized after she was shot in the back, according to police.

It happened in the 3100 block of Middleton Road NW in Atlanta, just inside the Perimeter and south of I-20.

At this time, police don't know what happened in the moments before or after the shooting, but said that the teen appears to be stable and will likely survive.

No other information, however, including details about a possible suspect, was available.