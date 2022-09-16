Resident claims apartments are being turned into Airbnbs, going against management policy

The resident says she has seen an influx of lock boxes, trash and unknown people roaming the premises. The leasing office says renting out apartments isn't allowed.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Unknown visitors as next-door neighbors. A resident of the Marquis Midtown District reached out to 11Alive with concerns about rental properties, like Airbnbs, popping up in her complex.

The resident, who didn't want us using her real name, says that although her lease states it isn't allowed, it is happening anyway.

"I've had randoms knock on my door at like two o'clock in the morning," she said. "I look through the peephole and 'I'm like who is this?'"

She's been living at the apartment complex for a little over a year now and says she has noticed an influx of people in the building and the garage.

"I always know when it's an Airbnb person because they never have their sticker in the car, they have copious amount of luggage, and people would ask, 'Hey how do I get to building six or how do I get to building seven?' If you're a resident here you know your way around. I would just ask, 'Are you with Airbnb?' and they'd say, 'Yeah'," she added.

Her lease reads, under point eight, that "resident may not sublet or assign the lease," but she says the rise in lock boxes, trash and people tells a different story."

"Once people leave you know there was a party... braids, trash, Chick-Fil-A cups, cups with urine inside of them... you always know once someone is leaving," she said.

We reached out to the complex for answers. Over the phone, an employee tells 11Alive that residents are not allowed to rent out their apartments, and if they do, it will violate their lease, and they'd be forced to leave.

The resident says her building is a hot spot destination, as it is just steps from I-85 in Midtown, south of Buckhead.

A quick search of the area on Airbnb's website, turned up multiple options, with one rental showing the same photo of the pool from the apartment complex's website.

"I personally don't care about anyone's hustle because I know it's very lucrative but also it's unsafe," she said.