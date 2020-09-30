Midtown Atlanta's historic 'Castle' to be auctioned

The minimum bid would be $3 million.

ATLANTA — Midtown Atlanta's "Castle," a landmark historic home sandwiched between skyscrapers and overlooking the Woodruff Arts Center, is set to be auctioned off, according to 11Alive's partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The Chronicle reports the owner of the property at 87 15th Street filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in November 2019. In a Sept. 29 court filing, attorneys for the owner, The MLAC Castle Atlanta LLC, and Heritage First Bank of Rome, Georgia seek court permission to auction the property in December.

