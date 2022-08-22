Mother of witness describes terrifying moments after 2 killed, 1 hurt in Midtown Atlanta shooting near Colony Square

Tamesha Steed told 11Alive that the shooter was allegedly targeting employees in her building. She described her daughter as really shaken up.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The mother of a woman who witnessed a deadly shooting in Midtown Atlanta near Colony Square is recounting the terrifying moments after a shooter opened fire Monday afternoon.

Two people died and one other was hurt in the area of 1280 W. Peachtree St. around 1:45 p.m.

Tamesha Steed told 11Alive that the shooter was allegedly targeting employees in her building.

"My daughter was shot at, but she's ok," Steed said.

She described her daughter as really shaken up.

Steed described the building as an upscale condo that's privately-owned. She said her daughter had only been employed at the building for around six to eight months.

Authorities previously asked for residents to avoid the areas between 12th and Peachtree streets NE and 15th and W. Peachtree streets NW while a search for the suspect was underway.

Steed said her daughter had been sheltering in place, among several other businesses, moments after the shooting took place.

Atlanta Police said the suspect is now in custody. Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. A photo shared with 11Alive by Brian Moote showed a woman, wearing the same clothes seen in surveillance photos shared by police, handcuffed in the Atlanta airport.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.