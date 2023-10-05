2 victims released from Grady Hospital after Midtown Atlanta shooting, officials say

Four victims were taken to Grady Hospital for treatment shortly after the shooting. A 38-year-old CDC employee did not get to go home that day.

ATLANTA — It's been a week since a gunman opened fire at a metro Atlanta medical facility, taking the life of one and injuring four others.

The four victims were taken to Grady Hospital for treatment shortly after the shooting.

Officials with the hospital said that two of the victims from the shooting had been released in a Wednesday update, including the one that left the hospital on Friday.

The other two victims remain at the hospital but have been moved out of the ICU and are progressing well, Grady said in the update.

But, while survivors are still recovering, Amy St. Pierre could not go home. The 38-year-old CDC worker was shot and killed inside the Northside Medical facility.

Her friend Cate Powell, who was at a Moms for Action rally outside the governor's mansion last week, said they must carry on her legacy.

"Amy was an amazing person," Powell said. "She also was an activist so she would’ve been here next to us today."

Powell said it’s ironic Amy died how she did, as the beloved mother of two constantly fought for gun control and gun safety.

Police later identified the alleged shooter as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. Who took law enforcement on an hours-long manhunt before police in Cobb County captured him taking him into custody.

Authorities are still investigating the motive of the shooting.

