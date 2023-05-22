Witnesses describe crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta

Fire officials said the at least four buildings within a 1-mile radius have been evacuated.

ATLANTA — A partial crane collapse is causing a ripple effect in the Midtown community Monday afternoon.

At least four buildings have been evacuated within a 1-mile radius of where the collapse happened, according to Atlanta Fire Captain Michael Roman.

"It's scary to think about. You just never know with these collapses, being in a high rise how bad it could be," said Courtney Hook, a Midtown resident.

Atlanta firefighters responded to calls of what they believed was a building fire at 1015 West Peachtree Street. When they arrived, they saw the crane had collapsed and instantly called for backup.

Fire officials said that four people were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment. All employees were accounted for, officials said.

Courtney Hook, a Midtown resident, said "I heard a loud boom thinking maybe it was background noise from the TV."

That's when she said she looked out of her balcony and heard the commotion.

"I decided to look out on my balcony after hearing a series of sirens and sure enough I saw a collapse team vehicle drive by," Hook explained.

Another resident, Yassin Reda, said he was in his hotel when he heard "a big bang and the ground shake."

"I got a bit nervous. People are evacuating and in a matter of time, fire trucks show up," Reda said.

Roman said that a part of the crane failed causing it to damage one of the floors in the building. Engineers and officials from the construction company have to assess the damage and determine next steps for the building.

"It was for sure a miracle. You could see a crater of damage. It shocked me the scene that I saw there," said Reda.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials have begun an investigation into the incident.