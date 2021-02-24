Midtown crane reinforced, one step closer to dismantling it

The contractors of the project said they are providing hotel accommodations for nearby displaced residents.

ATLANTA — Call it the Midtown crane, call it crane-gate, or call it the leaning crane: Whatever you want to call it, it's one step closer to coming down, officials said on Wednesday.

The contractors working to remove the tower crane at 1105 West Peachtree said it has been reinforced, marking an "important step" toward safely resolving the situation, Brasflield and Gorrie said in a statement.

"Crews again worked through the night on Tuesday, making progress on assembling structures necessary to safely dismantle the crane. The meticulous steps to reinforce the crane and install new structural members are part of the plan to safely dismantle the crane this week," the statement said.

Residents in a nearby apartment building are still not able to return to their homes, however, Brasfield and Gorrie said they are providing hotel accommodations for them.

They also said they are "working to assess potential business impacts" to those who have not been able to open their doors.

"We are mindful that many people are impacted by this situation; we are working as hard and as fast as safely possible with the goal of dismantling the crane safely."

West Peachtree Road remains closed in Midtown from 14th Street to 10th Street.