Midtown crane status | When will streets reopen, residents be allowed to return

A section of a busy street in Midtown remains closed Monday as crews continue work into this week to safely dismantle a compromised crane at a high-rise under construction.

On Friday, Atlanta Fire responded to the leaning crane when something malfunctioned during the initial disassembly.

Since then, West Peachtree St. NW between 10th and 14th Streets has remained closed, with businesses shut and residents cleared out of their homes in the area.

At a minimum, that looks like it will remain the case through this week.

When will streets reopen?

The most recent update from the company removing the crane, Brasfield & Gorrie, said that it's likely the at-risk portion of West Peachtree will remain closed through the end of this week.

"Because the disassembly of additional equipment will take time, we expect West Peachtree to remain closed through the end of the week," the statement said, 11Alive's Maura Sirianni reported early Monday.

11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark also noted that Peachtree St. NE is shut at 17th St. over a water main break, adding to the difficulties getting around in that area.

When can residents return to homes?

Brasfield & Gorrie said on Sunday that crews were beginning the process of reinforcing the tower crane at 1105 West Peachtree.

Once that is done, they can begin dismantling the crane.

While work will continue to disassemble cranes that have been specially brought in for this operation, officials expect residents can return to homes and businesses can reopen before the end of the week once the compromised crane is dismantled.