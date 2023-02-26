ATLANTA — A driver is lucky to walk away without serious injuries on Sunday when they crashed alongside a construction site at a busy Midtown intersection.
It happened at Spring Street and 10th Street at what appears to be a residential building under construction.
The gold four door Toyota Camry was seen crushed with scaffolding and construction material on top of it at around 1 p.m. Fire officials on site said there were no injuries.
The road in the area was closed as crews worked to clean up the mess.
Photos: Car crash in Midtown causes scaffolding from construction site to collapse
