Bomb threat called into Midtown High School, officials say

ATLANTA — Students were evacuated from Midtown High School after a bomb threat was called in on Thursday morning.
The school posted on Facebook that students were being taken to Piedmont Park while a search was conducted through the campus.
An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson confirmed that the threat was called in around 9 a.m. They were unsure who the call came from and said that "agencies are sweeping the school to assure students safety."
A message from the school's principal read on Facebook:
"Students are at Piedmont Park. We are searching building with K-9s. Just a precaution. Please reassure your students that all is fine."
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.