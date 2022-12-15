Bomb threat called into Midtown High School, officials say

School administrators said that students are safe.

ATLANTA — Students were evacuated from Midtown High School after a bomb threat was called in on Thursday morning.

The school posted on Facebook that students were being taken to Piedmont Park while a search was conducted through the campus.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson confirmed that the threat was called in around 9 a.m. They were unsure who the call came from and said that "agencies are sweeping the school to assure students safety."

A message from the school's principal read on Facebook:

"Students are at Piedmont Park. We are searching building with K-9s. Just a precaution. Please reassure your students that all is fine."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.