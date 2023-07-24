Community steps up after Atlanta animal service floods in weekend storms

Community members ran to the rescue to foster dogs as the Midtown Lifeline shelter, which is located on Howell Mill Road, and worked to restore the damages.

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta dog shelter is starting repairs after severe weekend storms caused flooding.

Community members ran to the rescue to foster dogs as the Midtown Lifeline shelter, which is located on Howell Mill Road, and worked to restore the damages, the shelter announced in an Instagram post.

Officials said on Sunday that at least 30 dogs were still in need of foster.

In an Instagram Story on Monday, officials thanked everyone who helped and asked the public to volunteer to help with repairs or foster a dog.

The shelter has recently experienced issues with overcrowding amid a flu outbreak which put many other dogs at risk of being euthanized.

How to help

Shelter leaders are reminding people that if they find a healthy pet in Fulton County, one should take 48 hours to help reunite them with their family. By assisting in the search, people keep dogs out of shelters and keep animals in an area they are likely familiar with.

People should also take suspected strays to a vet or shelter to see if they have been microchipped. Lastly, people should consider fostering animals especially if they have the space and time. More resources can be found online here.

For those who can adopt or foster, consider going to LifeLine Midtown at 981 Howell Mill Rd, which is open seven days a week. Fulton County Animal Services at 860 Marietta Blvd NW is also an option, this location is closed on Wednesdays. Appointments are not necessary and all dog adoption fees are waived right now thanks to an anonymous donor.