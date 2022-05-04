'Trespasser' killed on MARTA track at Midtown station, train service halted

ATLANTA — Officials say a "trespasser" was killed on the southbound tracks of MARTA at the Midtown station. All rail service has been halted in the area.
Firefighters are currently working to remove the man from under the train, they said.
Northbound service is stopping at the Civic Center and southbound trains are stopping at the Lindbergh Center station.
MARTA is offering subsidized transportation through MARTAConnect where riders can get a $15 Uber credit.
