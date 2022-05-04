'Trespasser' killed on MARTA track at Midtown station, train service halted

Northbound service is stopping at the Civic Center and southbound trains are stopping at the Lindbergh Center station.

ATLANTA — Officials say a "trespasser" was killed on the southbound tracks of MARTA at the Midtown station. All rail service has been halted in the area.

Firefighters are currently working to remove the man from under the train, they said.

MARTA is offering subsidized transportation through MARTAConnect where riders can get a $15 Uber credit.

Due to a trespasser on the southbound trackway at Midtown, northbound service will terminate at Civic Center and Southbound service will terminate at Lindbergh Center. Delays occurring on North / South Line. We apologize for the inconvenience. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) April 5, 2022