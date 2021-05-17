Atlanta Police investigate man shot near Atlantic Station shopping district

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a reported shooting near one of Atlanta's busiest shopping districts.
According to Sergeant Jarius Daugherty, officers were called to 1371 Market Street - an address in the Atlantic Station area - just before 4 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find a man with what they believe was a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital and was said to be "alert, conscious and breathing"
Police are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. Police haven't yet publicly identified the victim or said whether they have a suspect in mind for the crime.