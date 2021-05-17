Atlanta Police investigate man shot near Atlantic Station shopping district

This is a developing story

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a reported shooting near one of Atlanta's busiest shopping districts.

According to Sergeant Jarius Daugherty, officers were called to 1371 Market Street - an address in the Atlantic Station area - just before 4 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find a man with what they believe was a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital and was said to be "alert, conscious and breathing"